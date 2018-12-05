Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Adjusting view height now working

  Today, 04:00 PM #1
    ac103010
    ac103010
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Cwmbran, Torfaen, UK
    Posts
    582

    Default Adjusting view height now working

    Tried adjusting my seat height by increasing the first number in the VIEW section of the aircraft.cfg file. But nothing happens.
  Today, 04:01 PM #2
    ac103010
    ac103010
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Cwmbran, Torfaen, UK
    Posts
    582

    Default

    Sorry, I meant NOT working.
