Thread: Washed-out Scenery

    Mac6737
    Jul 2007
    Washington, DC Area
    Question Washed-out Scenery

    I'm a bit disappointed at the color saturation in MSFS2020. It seems it was a lot better in P3D and FSX.

    Can it be adjusted?

    Here's a pic approaching Palermo. Those hills should be a much brighter green!

