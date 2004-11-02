Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Across the Atlantic in a Skyhawk: Part 3

  1. Today, 12:04 PM #1
    csemar's Avatar
    csemar
    csemar is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Posts
    5

    Default Across the Atlantic in a Skyhawk: Part 3

    Name: escape.png Views: 22 Size: 69.3 KB
    Before I got married, I did some dumb things in my Piper Cherokee;
    like the time I had a sudden impulse one night to fly down to my South
    Texas hometown and visit my mom. I called flight service and got the weather
    briefing, which sounded pretty benign, so I took off from Houston Gulf.
    There were a lot of 1000-2000 foot tall transmission towers around Houston, so
    I stayed over a road because there was an overcast between 1000 and 2000 feet
    and I didn't want to get caught on top. However, the ceiling started coming down
    on me as I proceeded southwest along Highway 59. At a little town called Edna, I
    put her down on Jackson County airport, which was deserted at that hour, and
    slept in the plane.

    The nice thing about FS9 is you can do all the dumb things you like without serious
    consequences. My planned next leg in my transatlantic odessey was from Narsarsuaq
    in Greenland to Reykjavik in Iceland, but it took two attempts. The map shows the direct
    course to Reykjavik, but it goes over a glacier covered range of mountains. For my first
    attempt I took off from BGBW, circled a bit to gain altitude, then started east over the
    glacier thinking I could outclimb the rising terrain. This relatively short flight was aborted
    when I heard the sound of my wheels rolling on the ice!

    For my second attempt, I stayed over the fjord and flew out to the Atlantic before turning
    east toward Iceland. This cost me a big chunk of my fuel margin, so I kept careful track
    of the fuel burn rate for the next few hours. Not far from the coast of Greenland, I spotted an iceberg.

    Name: iceberg.png Views: 9 Size: 90.7 KB

    About two hours in, at 1000 feet and 2000 rpm, my fuel burn rate was 5.4
    gallons/hour. This did not look promising, so I brought the rpm down to
    about 1900 and let the altitude drift downward slowly at 82 knots. The fuel burn rate came
    down to about 5 gallons per hour and the altitude drifted down to about 32 feet
    before it stopped decreasing and started slowly upward as the plane got lighter. The numbers
    looked pretty tight for Reykjavik, so I reset my destination to Kevlavik International on the
    western tip of Iceland, which saved me about 60 nautical miles.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: low_fuel.png  Views: 5  Size: 410.5 KB  ID: 221509

    As the coast of Iceland came into view, the LO FUEL warning was on, so I squawked
    emergency (7700) and flew straight in. When I parked the Skyhawk at Kevlavik, there were
    4.16 gallons of fuel remaining. I probably could have made it to Reykjavik, but it would have
    been tight.
    Last edited by csemar; Today at 12:08 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Across the Atlantic in a Skyhawk: Part 2
    By csemar in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: Today, 12:29 AM
  2. Across the Atlantic in a Skyhawk: Part 1
    By csemar in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-31-2020, 06:46 PM
  3. The Ryan NYP "Spirit of St. Louis" and the flight across the Atlantic
    By aserna in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 02-11-2004, 08:43 AM
  4. To all the Chaps across the Atlantic
    By SlimSteven in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-19-2002, 08:13 PM
  5. Real A-4M Skyhawk vs Flight Sim A-4M Skyhawk
    By elcamino in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-04-2002, 04:47 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules