Thread: CH Products Yoke not working with MSFS 2020

CH Products Yoke not working with MSFS 2020

    Teejeaux
    I'm about at the end of my rope here. I've got the basic CH Products Yoke and Pro Pedals. I have them plugged in and MSFS2020 started. The program recognizes the Yoke, but doesn't see the pedals at all. With the Yoke, I've mapped everything according to the instructions I've found. When I try and fly, everything is either on or off, there is no granularity. By this I mean, if I turn the yoke to the right, the program things I have turned the yoke ALL THE WAY to the right. If I turn it a little left, the program goes all the way to the left. Pull the yoke back just a bit, I'm flying into the sun. Push it a little forward, and I'm augering in.. I've played with sensitivity both up and down, etc. Nothing seems to work correctly. Has anyone got this to work correctly? And if so, how did you do it?

    When I mapped the yoke, I clicked in the mapping box, searched for an input, and turned the yoke in the proper direction for "Roll" left or right. I didn't see a separate one for ailerons.

    loki
    Did you map to the aileron and elevator axis commands? Same for the throttle, you want the "Throttle Axis" command.
    rabbitc
    I'm about at the end of my rope here. I've got the basic CH Products Yoke and Pro Pedals. I have them plugged in and MSFS2020 started. The program recognizes the Yoke, but doesn't see the pedals at all. With the Yoke, I've mapped everything according to the instructions I've found. When I try and fly, everything is either on or off, there is no granularity. By this I mean, if I turn the yoke to the right, the program things I have turned the yoke ALL THE WAY to the right. If I turn it a little left, the program goes all the way to the left. Pull the yoke back just a bit, I'm flying into the sun. Push it a little forward, and I'm augering in.. I've played with sensitivity both up and down, etc. Nothing seems to work correctly. Has anyone got this to work correctly? And if so, how did you do it?

    When I mapped the yoke, I clicked in the mapping box, searched for an input, and turned the yoke in the proper direction for "Roll" left or right. I didn't see a separate one for ailerons.

    If the PC can see the peddles (check joystick calibration in Windows) then the Sim can - you just need to map the axis' on the peddles manually. Ironically, I'm using a Microsoft Flight Stick from 2002 (actually made by Microsoft FOR Flight Simulator) and MFS was like 'yeah i don't know what that is' LOL
    dashort3
    I have the CH yoke and pedals and both work and adjust with FS2020 fine. It is a pain to setup because everything has to be mapped separately. In the Control windows with 'ALL' selected you get the full list of items that can be mapped. The two boxes are primary 'key' in the left and alternate in the right. As far as I can tell internal and external views are s\look at separate so can use the same setting. Haven't mapped Drones yet.

    SAM Hunter
    Watch This Video!

    Tutorial #2 - Peripheral Control Setup - Microsoft Flight Simulator

    "Remember, All you have to do is ask."
