Thread: CH Products Yoke not working with MSFS 2020

Originally Posted by Teejeaux Originally Posted by

I'm about at the end of my rope here. I've got the basic CH Products Yoke and Pro Pedals. I have them plugged in and MSFS2020 started. The program recognizes the Yoke, but doesn't see the pedals at all. With the Yoke, I've mapped everything according to the instructions I've found. When I try and fly, everything is either on or off, there is no granularity. By this I mean, if I turn the yoke to the right, the program things I have turned the yoke ALL THE WAY to the right. If I turn it a little left, the program goes all the way to the left. Pull the yoke back just a bit, I'm flying into the sun. Push it a little forward, and I'm augering in.. I've played with sensitivity both up and down, etc. Nothing seems to work correctly. Has anyone got this to work correctly? And if so, how did you do it?



When I mapped the yoke, I clicked in the mapping box, searched for an input, and turned the yoke in the proper direction for "Roll" left or right. I didn't see a separate one for ailerons.



Thanks!

Teejeaux