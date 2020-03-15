Thread: Airbus Neo corrupt How to re-install

I followed a user advice to make a new camera and altered the camera.cfg by mistake, must have mixed the backup, now the Airbus shows. o cockpit
How can I delete or re install from MS just the Airbus or must I do a full re-install?
No chance of looking in the camera.cfg to put it right there?
Ive tried, only changed a digit renamed the file and later restored the original (which has Aug 18th as creation date) and deleted the other one
Solved:
Restarted the sim and the cockpit came back
thanks!
