Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Airbus Neo corrupt How to re-install

  1. Today, 09:34 AM #1
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,650
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default Airbus Neo corrupt How to re-install

    I followed a user advice to make a new camera and altered the camera.cfg by mistake, must have mixed the backup, now the Airbus shows. o cockpit

    How can I delete or re install from MS just the Airbus or must I do a full re-install?
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:37 AM #2
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    1,010

    Default

    No chance of looking in the camera.cfg to put it right there?

    Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:45 AM #3
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,650
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    Ive tried, only changed a digit renamed the file and later restored the original (which has Aug 18th as creation date) and deleted the other one
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:53 AM #4
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,650
    Blog Entries
    2

    Default

    Solved:
    Restarted the sim and the cockpit came back

    thanks!
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Airbus A330 941 NEO Airbus Industries (F-WTTN) Flight Session
    By antiguogrumete in forum Real Aviation Photos & Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-15-2020, 12:03 PM
  2. First Airbus A321 NEO Turkish Airlines (VLC)
    By antiguogrumete in forum Real Aviation Photos & Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-03-2019, 01:35 PM
  3. Help for corrupt Vol 3 (Northern England & Northern Wales) Generation-x corrupt cab
    By TangoNovember in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-26-2017, 05:20 PM
  4. Project Airbus has not released an A3xx Neo Yet!!!!
    By superskullmaster in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-30-2015, 04:35 PM
  5. THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK!
    By Erick_Cantu in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-02-2002, 12:03 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules