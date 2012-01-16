You want to clear the runway after landing, and your plane goes anywhere it wants except the direction indicated by your joystick...
The latest MSFS2020 fix did not address that problem so here is the question: Did anyone find a solution to alleviate the crazy and unexpected direction that most planes experience while taxiing? I have a Logitech extreme 3D Pro and whether I turn very gently or not, the plane goes on its own! Sensitivity adjustment did not do any good
Thanks for any input

J-Louis