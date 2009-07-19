Thread: MSFS 2020 update has been released

Results 1 to 2 of 2

  Today, 06:08 AM #1
    MSFS 2020 update has been released

    I've just dowloaded the update from Microsoft Store and started off on my first flight with the A320. Curious to see what the differences will be. And to hear of other peoples' experiences.
    Default

    And during my first flight from FAOR to FAGG, the program crashed just prior to landing.
