Dear flightsim fellows,
due to personal reasons I unfortunately have to give up my home cockpit project so I' d like to offer here my unused rudder pedal set for sale:
- Directly proportional reversal rudder pedals in airline style
- For commercial, combat, civil or soaring plane simulations
- Very heavy and extremely sturdy full-steel version for long lifespan and a high grade of realism
- Two independent differential brakes for left and right pedal
- Three linear potentiometers in high industrial quality
- Realistic rudder pedal forces and ways with self-centering
- Realistic brake pedal forces and ways with self-reset
- Sturdy all-metal stops
- Plug and play via integrated USB interface card
- Connection to PC via 1,3 m USB cable
- Compatible to all popular flight simulation software suites like MSFS 2020, Prepar3D (all versions), FSX, XPlane (all versions), Jeehell FMGS, DCS etc.
- Calibration as game controller directly in Windows (Win 10, 7, Vista, XP etc.)
- Smooth operation and nearly maintenance-free due to self-lubricating mechanism
- No stressed plastic parts (only potentiometer gear-wheels are made of POM)
- Slide-blocking rubber layers on pedals
- Slide-blocking rubber layer on bottom side for sleek floorings (nevertheless the pedal unit should always be attached or fixed!)
- Dark blue RAL 5013 color
- Measurements LxWxH: 395 x 468 x 290 mm
- Weight: 10,2 kgs
This high-quality, sturdy all-metal rudder pedal set is usually for demanding PC pilots with home cockpit ambitions or combat flight simulators. The purchase price was 2695 CAD$ in December 2019, this was a little more than 2100 Euro. Although the pedals have never been used I offer them for only nearly 35% of the original price. This is 750 Euro.
The pedal set is in quasi unused like-new condition and was just only tested one time and proven to perfectly work. I'm also offering a second indentical unused pedal set but I have to pick it up yet because it is not stowed actually here at home. This is a private sale without guarantee, liability, money or goods return. Shipping is possible, shipping costs (and maybe custom tariffs) depends on country and should be requested first.
Many many thanks for your interest.
Kind regards,
Bookmarks