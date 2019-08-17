Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Wonky Camera Views?

    The HAT Switch on most controllers give you very limited movement and function with this platform, Correct?

    And when flying you don't want to constantly let go of your joystick or yoke to grab the mouse to start panning around for moving views?

    But the Throttles are a different story!

    Once set there pretty much hands off, leaving a lot of time before adjusting with your free hand (Left or Right Hand).

    So how about adding a third controller! One just for Camera Views?

    So this what I done:

    1st "I borrowed my Grand Daughters" old X-Box controller and plugged it into my PC and Voila! Instant Pan, Zoom and Hat switch all pre-read by the simulator.

    2nd To stop any conflicts with the other peripherals I deleted all other control inputs on the X-Box controller, then I placed the X-Box controller just below my Throttles so I can just reach down and use the HAT switch's (Multiple) tp Pan, Zoom, Reset and move around the cockpit or exterior of the aircraft even better and faster than FSX or P3D can.

    There was no need to re-task the views since Microsoft already had already pre-programmed them into the simulation for the X-Box controller, just be certain to delete all other functions, so you don't have issues with your other hardware.

    3rd A added benefit if you press the center illuminated (X) button it will display a pop screen of your PC's performance with-in the simulation, along with other pertinent information about your aircraft, on-line experience, multiplayer contact information and mini task bar...

    I hope you find this helpful with your flight simulation experience!

    Respectfully:

    David...

    Click image for larger version.  Name: XBOX.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 106.6 KB  ID: 221487
    "Remember, All you have to do is ask."
