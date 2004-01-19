

After a month of normal routine, KLAX to RJTT, and KMIA to SABE, we were coming back up the Americas departing Jose Maria Cordova International (SKRG).



After our post takeoff checklist was completed I begain to think of when I could enjoy a cup of coffee. Moments later, my first officer commented; "Hey Capt? Do you smell smoke?



With much consternation and sizable fuel dumping we started to have irregularities on our MFD.



We decided an imminent landing was of the first order.



No nearby airports, combined with control hiccups finalized our impending landing, MPBO - Bocas Del Toro International.



Asphalt at 4921 x 82 feet, runway 26 was our go!