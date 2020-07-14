Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: MS2020 10 DVD Set

    Default MS2020 10 DVD Set

    A MS website offers MS2020 premium deluxe in DIGITAL form. Where can I find MS2020 premium deluxe as a 10 DVD set?
    Thanks, Ron

    Default

    The disc set is only available in Europe and Australia, not North America.
    Default

    Well, I was looking for a way to avoid having to download the digital form over my phone line. The best download speed for my rural area is 35Mbs. The sim file size of 90Gb would take too many hours to risk a download here.
    Thanks

