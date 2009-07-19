Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Going Back to a Town Called Roswell, New Mexico - UFO Crash Sites of 1947 Incident

    Cool Going Back to a Town Called Roswell, New Mexico - UFO Crash Sites of 1947 Incident

    Observing UFO crash site from the famous Roswell Incident in 1947. When you visit Roswell to this day, it is a spunky little city with many items containing UFO Lore. From their Local Dunkin Donuts, to Local Walmart, and even their UFO Research Center and museum that they have within city limits. Even Crash site tours are offered where you can discover the hangar that they bought the UFO wreckage and alien bodies to; as well as the actual crash sites themselves from the impact point, where the UFO first grazed and bounced off the earth to where it landed 23 miles or so south from the initial impact point.

    Welcome to Roswell!


    On the Ramp, Roswell


    Take off, turning out


    Aircraft storage in Roswell from cut flights from Covid 19 Pandemic


    Flying outward towards 285, through the center of Roswell


    Passing the UFO Museum and Research Center


    View from the ground:


    Flying Towards Roswell Walmart, which even that has its own special UFO Fanatical Flare


    From the Ground:



    Turning off RT 285 heading to impact zone



    We know you're excited, but please wait until after Part two to comment? Coming right up!
    Part Two

    Heading towards crash site


    Crash Site located, now traveling back to airport


    Cleared to land left traffic runway 21


    Aerial view of Roswell Airport


    Turning Base


    Turning Final


    Lined up to land runway 21




    Now time for a frozen coffee at Roswell Dunkin'!


    Have a great night all! Keep an eye to the skies! The TRUTH is out there!
    Interesting and fun post! Thanks

    Michael
