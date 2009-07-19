Thread: Going Back to a Town Called Roswell, New Mexico - UFO Crash Sites of 1947 Incident

Going Back to a Town Called Roswell, New Mexico - UFO Crash Sites of 1947 Incident
Observing UFO crash site from the famous Roswell Incident in 1947. When you visit Roswell to this day, it is a spunky little city with many items containing UFO Lore. From their Local Dunkin Donuts, to Local Walmart, and even their UFO Research Center and museum that they have within city limits. Even Crash site tours are offered where you can discover the hangar that they bought the UFO wreckage and alien bodies to; as well as the actual crash sites themselves from the impact point, where the UFO first grazed and bounced off the earth to where it landed 23 miles or so south from the initial impact point.
Welcome to Roswell!
On the Ramp, Roswell
Take off, turning out
Aircraft storage in Roswell from cut flights from Covid 19 Pandemic
Flying outward towards 285, through the center of Roswell
Passing the UFO Museum and Research Center
View from the ground:
Flying Towards Roswell Walmart, which even that has its own special UFO Fanatical Flare
From the Ground:
Turning off RT 285 heading to impact zone
