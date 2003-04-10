Inflight issue when moving the mouse pointer to any other opened window.
First off I have had no problems with the download or install of either the original program or the update today.
But, I do have a very unusual issue that I have not seen mentioned here.
I normally have the ATC window and the map open while flying right now but, if I move my mouse to either of these windows I lose all control of the aircraft. Most times it heads to the left and down. This loss of control is very severe most times As soon as I move the mouse out of the other window I regain full control. This happens when in full screen mode, windowed mode, when the other windows are on the main screen or either of the other 2 screens I have connected.
Anyone else have this sort of issue. I am thinking I have something in the sim set wrong.
Systems specs in my signature. Have the Premium edition.
Thanks on advance for any suggestions.
Hal
Alienware Aurora R8, I7-9700K, 32g memory, 1t NVMe boot drive, 2 - 1t SSD for MSFS, it SAT drive for storage, RTX 2070 Super 8g,
