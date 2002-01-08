Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: A Really Bad Joke that costs money

  Today, 06:13 PM #1
    sky44
    Default A Really Bad Joke that costs money

    The dam patch did Not install, so I am downloading Once More the whole bag!...this thing is so green it won't even qualify as a seed in a bag!..they wanted the dough Fast so they dump this.
  Today, 06:18 PM #2
    learpilot
    Default

    I agree this is a HOT MESS !!!
  Today, 06:55 PM #3
    PEIRascal
    Default

    You might not want to hear this, but my update took all of 13 - 15 minutes and works like a charm.

    I still have some issues to be fixed but I have been flying, and enjoying, since installing on August 21.
    Alienware Aurora R8, I7-9700K, 32g memory, 1t NVMe boot drive, 2 - 1t SSD for MSFS, it SAT drive for storage, RTX 2070 Super 8g,
