Thread: A Really Bad Joke that costs money

The dam patch did Not install, so I am downloading Once More the whole bag!...this thing is so green it won't even qualify as a seed in a bag!..they wanted the dough Fast so they dump this.
I agree this is a HOT MESS !!!
You might not want to hear this, but my update took all of 13 - 15 minutes and works like a charm.
I still have some issues to be fixed but I have been flying, and enjoying, since installing on August 21.
Alienware Aurora R8, I7-9700K, 32g memory, 1t NVMe boot drive, 2 - 1t SSD for MSFS, it SAT drive for storage, RTX 2070 Super 8g,
