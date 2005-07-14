Thread: Announcements of New Products

I wonder if someone might answer a question for me: What is the purpose of announcing products that are in development months and even years before they are ready?
This has happened literally hundreds of times with several announcements and "pre-announcements" being made every day. They are invariably followed by dozens of posts applauding the announcement as if it were, in itself, an accomplishment.
It seems to me that the effect is to create expectations and raise anticipation to such a fever pitch that the developers then feel pressured to release many products long before they are ready.
At that point the conversation shifts to what is wrong with the release and how to "work around it" until the recently announced patch is released that may (or may not) deliver what was promised. We don't have to look far for a recent example of this, but Microsoft is just an extreme case of a pattern that has been repeated over and over in this industry.
How, for example, are we being promised solid new addons for MSFS when even their SDK is unfinished and-- without any firm date for its completion. This is the distinct impression I get from those sites where the developers talk among themselves about the problems they are facing. It is far different from the glowing reports they make as to what is coming in sites such as this that are read by end users.
It sometimes seems to me that the only real effect of these "announcements" is the creation of thread after thread about what is hoped for in the future and predictions of how great it surely will be when (and far too often) if, it arrives. [There is, as another example, a product apparently still in development that was first announced three years ago---its website continues to this day to promise that release can be expected in the Summer of 2018]
There are hundreds of excellent products that exist in the here and now--what exactly is the advantage--the payoff-- for living so far in a speculative future?
I mean no offense to those who seem to enjoy these announcements and to engage in these hopeful predictions. I am merely trying to understand them. Perhaps, as we often say, I am missing something.
