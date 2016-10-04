I have a PC Line joystick. it works fine to the left but wont turn the aircraft to the right on the ground. When I check in outside view the control surfaces function when I push the stick to the left but they don't move when I push it to the right.

I checked the settings and they all look to be fine.

It's a 2 axis 4 button joystick and only one of the 3 buttons work. The throttle works fine.