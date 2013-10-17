Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: What Airport is showing after "Press Any Key" when loading?

    Lyfisin
    Hey all.

    Can anyone tell me what airport shows while the game is loading? It's shown right after you press any key to get started and has a runway just off of the water.

    Any help is appreciated.

    Lyf
    learpilot
    KSFO San Francisco !!
    Lyfisin
    I'll check it out. I appreciate the info.

    Lyf
