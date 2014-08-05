Hi all,

I have some older airport scenery satellite textures which have (probably hand painted) water polygons near or around them but their colors deviate strongly from other immediately adjacent default water colors. E.g. Very unrealistic light blue colored water, instead of the darker (inland) default water, often separated only by a sluise gate or dike, sometimes even just by a straight line.

I've already created a correct water polygon beneath the scenery concerned via the SBuilder program but I now (probably) need to somehow change the light blue color into black, so that an alpha channel can then render it as being transparent.

I've already but not very successfully, tried the FSPaint program but that, at least to me, seems to be a very long way round.

Are there any other more simple programs/procedures in existence via which I can somehow get rid of these extremely unrealistic light blue colors ? Even being able to just re-paint them with darker colors, would be very welcome.

I realize fully that with the above I will be messing around with other developer's fantastic addon work but I have absolutely no intention whatsoever to post any of my results and especially not, if they ever become successful.

Regards and anxiously awaiting any comments.

Hans