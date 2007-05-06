Thread: First Patch Now Available

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Exclamation First Patch Now Available

    The first patch for MSFS is now available. Those that have the sim installed and running just need to relaunch and it should find and install automatically. For those that are having trouble installing in the first place, see the patch notes on how to do a clean install.

    https://www.flightsimulator.com/patc...now-available/
    Thanks for the update!
