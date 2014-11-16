Thread: Update downgrade??

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    My MSFS (2020) updated overnight. I bought and had the Premium Deluxe Edition working fine before the update. After the update, I got downgraded to the Standard Edition, all 10 aircraft disappeared?? Anyone else have this happen?
    Oh for pete's sake Asobo

    Did it take the updated airports also?
    Yes, it all disappeared, even though they show the account charged the $130 amount (I bought it through Microsoft), they say my upgrade expired? They now want me to repurchase the upgrade, and create a later refund. I did not accept that solution, and requested the case be upgraded to a supervisor.
