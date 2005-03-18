Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Saving Flights !!

  1. Today, 11:28 AM #1
    learpilot
    learpilot is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Posts
    30

    Default Saving Flights !!

    Is there a way to save flights like on FSX where when you get back into FS2020 it defaults into where you left off on your last flight .(cold and dark)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:39 AM #2
    teesquar
    teesquar is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    5

    Default

    During the flight or c/d on the ground, ESC/Spacebar

    Be warned. It's sometimes wonky after a reload if it's "in-flight", especially the autopilot
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:41 AM #3
    learpilot
    learpilot is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Posts
    30

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by teesquar View Post
    During the flight, ESC/Spacebar

    Be warned. It's sometimes wonky after a reload if it's "in-flight", especially the autopilot
    Why would you save it IN FLIGHT I want to save at the end of the flight and then open up back in that same gate.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:29 PM #4
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    315

    Default

    I saved a flight.. on finals for landing.
    Easy way to practice

    Regards
    Steve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Saving Time of Day in Saved Flights
    By edwardziegler in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:10 AM
  2. Saving and loading flights
    By Seanfg in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 05-08-2004, 08:20 PM
  3. Saving flights FS9
    By ZION in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-01-2004, 03:40 PM
  4. saving flights
    By Rockcliffe in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-12-2003, 12:14 PM
  5. IFR Flights after SAVING??
    By edukator in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-31-2002, 01:37 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules