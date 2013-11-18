Vegetation seems way off in terms of size. Based on what I’ve seen, trees are 3 to 4 times higher than it should.

Look how strange they are in the Sugar Loaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro. One way to confirm oversized trees is to compare the trees that are close to buildings and there is a lot of trees that reach the equivalent to a 7 or 8 store building.

And here is the workaround:

There is XML file for different species of vegetation in \fs-base\vegetation directory. You can fix the parameters to reduce the tree size. You can change all vegetation or just specific bioma types like Connifer, Tropical, Jungle, Semi Tropical and like.

I’ve been to Amazon jungle a couple times and I can tell that even there the vegetation is wrong.
Now with the fixed XML file is much much better.

Sugar Loaf fixed.
Credits to Matheus Molinari.