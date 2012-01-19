Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: THANK YOU 1st Adopters !

  Today, 09:10 AM
    chicagorandy
    chicagorandy is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    47

    THANK YOU 1st Adopters !

    I wanted to express my sincere thanks to all the MFS 2020 first adopters, AKA the true unpaid Microsoft Quality Control Department.

    Without your devotion to the process those of us who always wait a while wouldn't get all these immediately known issues resolved before we jumped in with both feet and paid for MFS 2020 Revision 1 when it comes out.

    Reading about all the obvious and glaring issues just getting the software installed AND operating correctly I DO have to question the validity of that whole Beta test phase they did. If all these problems still exist upon release, how crummy was it working during beta that they felt ready to rock and roll now?............ or is simply the typical reality of high tech gaming? I admit I'm NOT any sort of gamer, but I have played Solitaire on my PC.

    Pretty scenery and realistic weather is nice I suppose, but personally I'd like planes that fly like real planes. But that just 'late adopter' me - lol
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln

    "Measure twice, cut once, curse, add shims."
  Today, 09:23 AM
    iainso
    iainso is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    Hampshire, England
    Posts
    204

    Default

    I must have been lucky but I've played for hours now and not had a single crash, nor any other annoyances that outweigh the benefit of the scenery.

    One big issue I do have though is that the game runs your graphics card like the clappers when on the menu and also when paused! All because of some fancy background animation they have. Really hope they fix this soon.
    Iain
    AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
    AMD RADEON RX 5700XT
