Thread: Joystick profiles for each aircraft

    Joystick profiles for each aircraft

    Is there a way of msfs automatically changing the joystick profile to match the aircraft that you set it up for?

    It's a bit of a pain having to manually choose the aircraft profile for each aircraft as I have 13 peripherals listed to change.

    Chers
    Stinger

    

    I was hoping MSFS did by this by default, however you say it's not.

    One of the features of FSUIPC (FSUIPC7 is in beta for MSFS) is that you could make Profiles.

    For pedals and yoke you make a list of your Boeing aircraft. For pedals and sidestick you make a list of your Airbus aircraft, etc. Then, when you load up a aircraft FSUIPC will automatically switch to the correct controller setup.
