Thread: Joystick profiles for each aircraft

I was hoping MSFS did by this by default, however you say it's not.
One of the features of FSUIPC (FSUIPC7 is in beta for MSFS) is that you could make Profiles.
For pedals and yoke you make a list of your Boeing aircraft. For pedals and sidestick you make a list of your Airbus aircraft, etc. Then, when you load up a aircraft FSUIPC will automatically switch to the correct controller setup.
