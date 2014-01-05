Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Braniff International Airways fleet

    Default Braniff International Airways fleet

    Hi there fellas,

    How's everyone?

    I haven't posted here for about 5 months as I had been busy writing a history of Braniff International Airways. I finally completed the book last month and is now on sale at Amazon, (and I believe soon at Barnes & Noble).
    Here is a link to the thread about the book in another section of this forum:
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...1982-quot-Book

    Anyway, to the repaints. I did 15 repaints of the aircraft that Braniff operated from 1948 to 1982. I missed one, the DC-6. I actually did one for the book, but later I screwed up the Photoshop PSD file.

    The pics:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Braniff 707-327C.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 155.2 KB  ID: 221458
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Braniff 727-027C.jpeg  Views: 3  Size: 136.3 KB  ID: 221459
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Braniff DC-3.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 174.7 KB  ID: 221460
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Braniff DC-7C.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 132.9 KB  ID: 221461
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Braniff DC-8-62a.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 462.6 KB  ID: 221462
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Braniff BAC 1-11 Ochre.jpeg  Views: 3  Size: 109.8 KB  ID: 221463
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Braniff C-46 freighter a.jpeg  Views: 3  Size: 424.9 KB  ID: 221464
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Braniff CV-440-32.jpeg  Views: 3  Size: 121.0 KB  ID: 221465
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Braniff DC-4a.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 463.5 KB  ID: 221466
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Braniff L-049a.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 388.7 KB  ID: 221467
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 Braniff 747-127 Big Orange.jpeg  Views: 3  Size: 161.3 KB  ID: 221468
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 Braniff 747SP-27.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 102.0 KB  ID: 221469

    Continued.....................
    Default

    Continued from previous post...........

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 Braniff L-188 1969.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 111.1 KB  ID: 221470
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4 Braniff 727-227 Ultra.jpeg  Views: 3  Size: 86.5 KB  ID: 221471
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4 Braniff L-188 1959.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 138.1 KB  ID: 221472

    That's it, enjoy.
    TG
