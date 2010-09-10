Thread: throttle settings for multi engine aircraft

when i use the throttle on my CH flightstick on the A320 only 1 engine throttles up, the other sits idle
any ideas ? Thanks
Core i7 4790K CPU OC to 4.6/Asus Z97A mobo/32GB(4X8GB)RAM 1600mhz/EVGA GTX1070/Win10/32 inch monitor 1440p
Sounds like you have your throttle mapped to one of the individual engine throttle axis commands, not the more general "Throttle Axis" (note the lack of any number in the command name).
