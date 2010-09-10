Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: throttle settings for multi engine aircraft

    johnyyz
    Default throttle settings for multi engine aircraft

    when i use the throttle on my CH flightstick on the A320 only 1 engine throttles up, the other sits idle

    any ideas ? Thanks
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    Default

    Sounds like you have your throttle mapped to one of the individual engine throttle axis commands, not the more general "Throttle Axis" (note the lack of any number in the command name).
    johnyyz
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by loki View Post
    Sounds like you have your throttle mapped to one of the individual engine throttle axis commands, not the more general "Throttle Axis" (note the lack of any number in the command name).

    Yup that did it thanks
