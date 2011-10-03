Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Addit for Flight Simulator X

  1. Yesterday, 09:26 PM #1
    john62
    john62 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    1

    Post Addit for Flight Simulator X

    Can some one can tall me what happen to the file addit pro for flight simulator X.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:07 AM #2
    Nels_Anderson's Avatar
    Nels_Anderson
    Nels_Anderson is online now Administrator
    Join Date
    May 1996
    Location
    FlightSim.Com World HQ
    Posts
    3,559
    Blog Entries
    22

    Default

    The author died some time ago, so the add-on is no longer available or supported.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Addit! Pro for FSX
    By bking49 in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-10-2011, 12:23 PM
  2. Addit! Pro For Flight Simulator X?
    By Flying papab in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-15-2008, 04:58 PM
  3. Opinions about Addit! Pro
    By krswen in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-15-2006, 12:18 PM
  4. Addit Pro! question
    By Nick75 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-15-2002, 01:34 PM
  5. Addit Pro for Flight Simulator 2002
    By Trvlr767 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 01-22-2002, 12:20 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules