Thread: Why do so many major airports lack AI Arcraft/Arliners at the gates/terminals?

Why do so many major airports lack AI Arcraft/Arliners at the gates/terminals?

    jhusker2
    Why do so many major airports lack AI Arcraft/Arliners at the gates/terminals?

    I have flown to KTPA, KSTL, KSAN, KMDW, KMSY, and all of the terminals are bare without any AI Traffic parked at the gates, however plenty of GA aircraft are parked on the ramp. I have tried live traffic and AI traffic settings without success. Does anyone know why this is?

    Additionally, when I do see AI aircraft landing, they disappear right after touchdown.Any insight would be appreciated..

    Thanks!
    jamesbecker
    Ive noticed this too.
    dogdish
    Pilots turn off their transponders when they land, so that's probably why they disappear in live traffic.

    Microsoft did not want to license airline logos so probably will need to buy a AI program like Ultimate Traffic or Traffic Global etc. when they become available. Or some freeware will become available.
