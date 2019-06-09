Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Weird Autopilot After Load of Flight

  1. Yesterday, 08:58 PM #1
    StringFellow
    StringFellow is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    2

    Default Weird Autopilot After Load of Flight

    I have tried several different prop planes (haven’t tried jets yet) and have an issue with AP.

    I create a flight plan in game, save the flight plan and start my flight. During flight I have AP engaged and the plane is flying perfectly. Tracking GPS without issue. I then decide I want to save and restart the game later. I save the .flt file at this point.

    Later I load the flight plan and flight details. The game loads and I am the flying manually as expected. I enable AP and the plan immediately banks hard right and down. If I do nothing the plane will continue to go in an downward spiral. If I disengage AP flying the plane manually works just fine. Reenable the AP and the same issue occurs.

    Any ideas what I am doing wrong?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:16 AM #2
    jamesbecker's Avatar
    jamesbecker
    jamesbecker is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    34

    Default

    Ive noticed this the last three flights,with Bonanza,Cirrus,and the Baron.I takr off,climb to like 1500 ft,engage hdg,ap,alt,and all of a sudden,the plane is acting like a stunt plane,diving,climbing,banking hard.Totally uncontrollable.Wasnt doing this earlier.Its gonna take a while.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:00 AM #3
    Elvensmith
    Elvensmith is offline Member
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Swindon UK
    Posts
    323

    Default

    Do a serach for autopilot and you will find this is a known (but tedious) issue. It seems the AP in NAV/GPS mode is trying to backtrack towards the first WP in your flightplan. Also tries to fly into the ground as noted, which I've also had if I try and enable heading and follow the onscreen WP display.

    We will need to see if anything regarding this is addressed in the forthcoming update, though not holding my breath.
    Vern.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. BEFORE and AFTER FSX load time after 10K RPM HDD to NVMe drives
    By dogdish in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-06-2019, 01:17 AM
  2. To load or not to load Ultimate Terrain
    By TBenn in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 02-06-2010, 04:04 PM
  3. To load or not to load fsx
    By TBenn in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 07-16-2009, 12:53 PM
  4. Before I try to load FSX for the first time are there any files i need to down load?
    By nicksort in forum FSX
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 09-20-2008, 02:00 PM
  5. Weird One, Please Help - Problems after using Autopilot
    By mattius in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-04-2002, 11:23 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules