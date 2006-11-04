Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Grounded!

  1. Today, 05:03 PM #1
    SAM Hunter's Avatar
    SAM Hunter
    SAM Hunter is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Location
    KDAL
    Posts
    1,170

    Default Grounded!

    This Flight Simulator needs more than ever external instruments like Saitek FIP's or Multi Panels.

    Sadly none work!

    And I cannot seem to get them to read or map out. The Yokes work, but the more advanced instruments are a "no go".

    I am afraid to report that, the Saitek/Logitech Pro Flight Switch Panel, Autopilot, Radios, and FIP's do not work.

    Then the wonky camera views makes it difficult to keep a level flight and to monitor airspeed and basic control of your aircraft. Even with a large screen monitor (42") the instruments are hard to read and your flying all over the place.

    I purchased and registered a copy of "SPAD NEXT" drivers it still will not read those Saitek/Logitech items mentioned above

    So I am parking this simulation for a little while, to wait for the compatibility issues to be worked out. I do not want to be fighting with a controller every time I want to fly!

    I do not want to be guessing my altitude, airspeed or vertical speed with these camera views.

    If you are having the same issues as me, or know of a resolution to the problems posted on the Saitek/Logitech Controllers, mention or post them.

    Respectfully:

    David...
    "Remember, All you have to do is ask."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:21 PM #2
    learpilot
    learpilot is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Posts
    27

    Default

    I have the same issues with GOFLIGHT CONTROLS I dont want to fly without them
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Grounded! Please Help
    By Flamdar in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-11-2006, 04:05 AM
  2. Shuttle Fleet Grounded
    By Piper_Pilot in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 31
    Last Post: 08-02-2005, 01:37 PM
  3. grounded......
    By captain_gregg in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-14-2004, 06:12 PM
  4. BMIBaby has been grounded?
    By Chris03 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-24-2004, 12:43 AM
  5. AI Aircraft Grounded!
    By Tailspin1 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 12-18-2003, 07:41 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules