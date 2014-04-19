I have been getting this message for the past 24 hours and intermittently before that:
"We’re updating Microsoft Flight Simulator. It should be ready to use again shortly."

I am obviously unable to run the program when this shows, although I was able to run things well before this, the usual bugs in a new program as expected.

I had a reasonably uncomplicated installation of FS2020 last week.

Am running a PC with plenty of power. I have rebooted several times.
I checked my network statistics to see if anything is being downloaded (it is not - no more than the usual background activity.)
I am not using Windows Insider, and my Win10 is up to date with all the latest stuff, at least according to the systems info.

Anyone else having this issue, and any solutions?

Thanks.