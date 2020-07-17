Hello everyone, I am one of the tens of, maybe hundreds of, thousands of people who are going to be drawn into the Flight Simulator World by Microsoft Flight Sim 2020. I am a complete novice and am trying to put together a setup which is the best I can get whilst not going broke. I have done a lot of research, some of which has confused me, so I have a few questions.
My two main objectives are:
1) Create a set up that will give the best visual performance possible.
2) The set up should be VR ready, without needing another massive cash outlay, if I decide to take that route.
My problem is that my wife says I cannot afford the first step. So, I ask everyone give me any tips you think will help at this stage in my build, and without reducing the performance too much, tell me if there are less expensive ways of going forward.
1) I am looking at the TCL 43” class 4 – 4K UHD HDR Television. It is an inexpensive option for a monitor. Does anyone have any experience with it?
2) Can I use regular monitors alongside the TV if I move to three screens later?
3) What is the best head tracker I can get? I am looking at the TrackIR 5.
4) What Video Card would I need to support the 4K Television? I do not know if the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is powerful enough but please tell me I do not have to go as expensive as the 2080 Ti to support the TV.
5) Do I need 16 or 32 GB of Ram?
I need to get everything down to a reasonable price. So, if you have a PC in mind that will do the job at the right price, please let me know.
Thanks in advance.
