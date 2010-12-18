Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: configuração do teclado do jogo

  1. Today, 11:06 AM #1
    Sandrãospfc1979
    Sandrãospfc1979 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    1

    Thumbs up configuração do teclado do jogo

    ola boa tarde alguem tem a configuração pra jogar com o teclado

    hello good afternoon does anyone have the configuration to play with the keyboard
    Last edited by rick; Today at 01:20 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:07 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,869

    Default

    For MSFS (2020) https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib...rchid=79671030
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Help required installing Radar - what do .XML files do and where do they go?
    By jparnold in forum FSX
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 12-18-2010, 11:42 AM
  2. What do you like to fly? Where do you like to fly? How do you like to fly?
    By Killebrew in forum FS2004
    Replies: 31
    Last Post: 11-26-2003, 02:35 PM
  3. Why we do what we do........and thanks to those who do it!
    By dllamb in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-25-2003, 03:20 AM
  4. What do you do for a living (Part 2)
    By Rockcliffe in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 58
    Last Post: 12-11-2002, 08:40 PM
  5. Automobiles: What do you drive; What do you like?
    By MrChips in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 52
    Last Post: 10-13-2002, 11:47 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules