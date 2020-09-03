Thread: Falkirk Wheel

Seeing Bob's Scottish canal flight reminded me of a great boat ride we took through the Falkirk Wheel two years ago. So I decided to hitch a ride over to Scotland and make some money flying tourists on photo shoot trips in a friend's Maule. If I'm successful I may soon be able to buy the fuel to get the King Air Jan loaned me home again.
Two canals, one running East to West and one North to South in Scotland came close together. But you couldn't go by boat from one to the other because of a 75' or so altitude difference.
So they built a "Wheel" where you floated your boat into a cassion full of water, then the wheel rotated counterclockwise to the next canal level. There are two cassions on the wheel, each full of water. So since water displaces and equalizes, whether one or both cassions is carrying a boat, the weight of each is still equal. They claim it rotates 180* in under five minutes and the motor uses less the same amount of energy per rotation as what it takes to heat eight (8) kettles of tea!!
Bookmarks