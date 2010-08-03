Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Landing/Take off issues

  Today, 07:27 AM #1
    PauloG01
    Aug 2020
    2

    Default Landing/Take off issues

    I have had some problems in the final phase of the landings and take-offs and I still haven't been able to understand if they are the result of lack of experience or some kind of bug.
    The plane, and now iam using the TBM, is hard to control on final, it seems that when i try to make rudder corrections the correction is bigger than what i want.
  Today, 08:52 AM #2
    Elvensmith
    Elvensmith is online now Member
    May 2012
    Swindon UK
    320

    Default

    Sounds like you need to set up the sensitivity and dead zone in the relevant menu. You also need to ensure you move/twist the joystick through its range of motions for the config to take, before pressing F11 to save.

    Aside from that. some of the GA planes are a bit temperamental...
    Vern.
