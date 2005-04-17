Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Escape from Mumbai.

  1. Today, 06:46 AM #1
    azzaro's Avatar
    azzaro
    azzaro is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Ontario Canada
    Posts
    5,737

    Default Escape from Mumbai.

    Dawn was damp... It's always damp in Mumbai.
    The crush of restless humanity had me yearning for the skies.
    I climbed aboard my trusty Cessna steed and looked for escape to the south.
    Ominous darkening clouds told me it was not to be.

    Yet.

    I knew I had to try...

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1250410_20200831192608_1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 66.8 KB  ID: 221431

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1250410_20200831192752_1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 88.5 KB  ID: 221432

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1250410_20200831192915_1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 293.2 KB  ID: 221433

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1250410_20200831193027_1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 156.7 KB  ID: 221434

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1250410_20200831193040_1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 135.2 KB  ID: 221435

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1250410_20200831193127_1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 31.8 KB  ID: 221436

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1250410_20200831193245_1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 22.0 KB  ID: 221437

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1250410_20200831193350_1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 28.4 KB  ID: 221438

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1250410_20200831193659_1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 56.8 KB  ID: 221439

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1250410_20200831193846_1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 176.0 KB  ID: 221440

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1250410_20200831193921_1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 140.0 KB  ID: 221441

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1250410_20200831194109_1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 104.7 KB  ID: 221442

    Nope. Back to my air conditioned Holiday Inn suite. Hey! I gave it a shot! -- Bob


    i7-7700 3.6GHz / GTX1660 6GB / 32GB RAM / 2-24" BENQ displays / WIN10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:53 AM #2
    adamb's Avatar
    adamb
    adamb is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    19,365

    Default

    Dang, you had me on the edge of my seat with that one, plus I had a little gas.
    Gorgeous set there Bob, the shots I mean.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Escape from Korea PASY to PADK
    By mbrien in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-17-2005, 09:31 AM
  2. "Escape from Korea" Flight PASY-PADK
    By mbrien in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-09-2005, 09:40 AM
  3. The Snowflakes escape from Hell
    By EGSS in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:46 AM
  4. ~ DC3 Dawn Escape ~
    By steve7fm in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 08-08-2004, 07:04 AM
  5. Escape Airlines =)
    By Chalabais in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 03-23-2003, 12:50 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules