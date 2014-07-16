Thread: Alien Hunting In Dulce, New Mexico, FS2020 and Cessna 152 Places of Conspiracy Tour!

Alien Hunting In Dulce, New Mexico, FS2020 and Cessna 152 Places of Conspiracy Tour!
It is of little known fact, but much known to those who follow the world of UFOs, interesting Conspiracy Theories, that there is something very rotten going on in Dulce, New Mexico. (Could not use Denmark, Hah!)
The place of question, is the Archuleta Mesa. It is perceived here, that there is a Joint Base run by Human/and Grey Alien beings hidden within the mesa. Odd happenings have plagued the community and areas of Dulce, such as Cattle Mutilation, and other odd happenstances. To read further, I urge you all who are fascinated by UFO Technology; Hidden Agendas, Stories of UFO Abductions, such as the Hills in New Hampshire in the 50s, or a more modern tale of Travis Walton near Snowflake, Arizona, to read and study up on the Blue Planet Project. It is very interesting, and there are several versions out there, so do try to find the earliest. It is the most accurate and it does NOT have unecessarily added edits by users who try to thwart our Conspiracy Communities.
Note, I am a Conspiracy Theorist, but won't write one about anything. Only those that really get my attention I'll study further, like the Dulce Base in Duce, New Mexico
Taking off into the Wild Blue Yonder over Dulce in our special marked N308ET Cessna 152
Approaching the Archuleta Mesa. The buildings on top are rumored to be the entrances of the base, while Black CIA limos patrol the roads around the mesa to capture any unsuspecting tress passers.
Good thing we're in the air so no limos will suddenly appear on our bumper!
Making another pass of the top level What gives Dulce away in having a structure in it, are the overly straight walls on the side of the Mesa. Too unnatural for that straight a structure.
Setting up another pass before suspicions arise.
Another pass
Time to head home, flying over Dulce, NM.
Lined up to land, Runway 35, airport 24N
Hope you enjoyed the flight and have a good one all and look for more places of conspiracy coming soon! After all, can't hide the real world with this scenery!!
