Long time Lurker and simmer. Bought a new PC just for this game and I can not get it to run.
Specs..
Ryzen 7 3700x 8 core
16 MB ram
Geforce Rtx 2060 super
windows 10 ver 2004

Bought though Steam. Some time it will load to the screen with the TBM and hangs. Black screen for 2 minutes before that. Sometimes when you get to the set my experience screen, it crashes to the desktop. Have had this for 4 days and has never got it to run. Shall I just wait for the patch? I have tried everything. It will not run in safe mode. Gives a fatal error D3D11Renderer_z.
This is my first high spec gaming machine.. Seems they are very finicky as I have other problems with games from Steam.