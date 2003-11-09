Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Hat Switch issue

  1. Today, 05:16 PM #1
    SAM Hunter's Avatar
    SAM Hunter
    SAM Hunter is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Location
    KDAL
    Posts
    1,168

    Default Hat Switch issue

    One simple question: How in the "Blazing Saddles" do I get the Hat switch to pan around like in FSX or P3D? This zoom forward and zoom back does me no good when trying to look up right or up left. Anyone?

    Dave...
    "Remember, All you have to do is ask."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:22 PM #2
    amahran
    amahran is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    6

    Default

    My joystick has a hatswitch too, and what sucked is that it wasn't bound, so I had to bind all the individual commands.

    Go to Settings and under controls->joystick, you should be able to look at all the available commands. Then you have to assign each hatswitch position (up, up left, up right, left, right, etc.) to each individual Camera Look Up Incrementally/Up Left/ Up Right / Left / Right / etc. (or something to that effect).

    I don't have the sim open in front of me right now so I forget what the exact name of the commands are.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. hat switch issue
    By CessnaFlyer in forum FSX
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 11-26-2013, 02:16 PM
  2. master switch Or battery switch & Autopilot issue
    By fls in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-11-2003, 09:42 PM
  3. Hat switch has taken over views!
    By laslo in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 02-21-2002, 11:11 PM
  4. Sidewinder Hat Switch
    By lihartog in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-13-2002, 06:54 AM
  5. Directional views with hat switch
    By munnst in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-03-2002, 11:05 AM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules