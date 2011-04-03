Thread: Help in getting code

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Help in getting code

    EGALEXANDER
    Help in getting code

    Have purchased FS2020. Where do I go to get the necessary code, etc.to download? I am lost. Have the order number of my purchase but am lost on where to go to enter code and download. Requesting anyone to help an old guy out. Thx.
    JSkorna
    JSkorna:

    Where did you purchase from? More details please!
