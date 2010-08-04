Here's why I like both !!

Screendumps at 1000ft after take-off from London City.

The top is FS2020 at high setting with a 50mb Internet connection.

The bottom is Xplane 11.5 with self-downloaded (free) Ortho4xp scenery using Google maps at Res 18.

I like both, for different reasons. The Xplane with Ortho4xp is absolutely accurate for VFR familiarity, photoreal, and needs no Internet connection. When flying a little higher than this, say 1500ft, it looks real and all landmarks can be spotted.

FS2020 however, is more lifelike because of the 3d buildings and vegetation, even though most of the buildings are "similar". (My local village Church for instance, is drawn as a block of flats !)

The fact that FS2020 has this level of detail anywhere in the world is amazing, and I'm sure the autogen 3d buildings will improve.

It's so much better than previous add-on packages that drew trees that were completely out of scale.