MH370 - Backtracking flaperons across Indian Ocean
What if they were to make facsimiles (100? Number to be determined by experts) of the MH370 damaged flaperon.
Then put a beacon/tracking device on each one, then float them from the Inmarsat arc from spaced locations, and see which one hits Réunion island again.
A long shot, but would this not give them a idea of the originating location and distance?
