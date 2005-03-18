Hi
I can activate the NAV-Aids in most aircraft, however not (correctly) in the 3 airliners.
I can input the fequencies in the FMS and activate the VORs 1 and 2 on the glareshield.
It shows in ND the frequenies (only 1 digit after the point).
However, I see no DME and also partly no needle and I cannot see any ILS indication even if I select ILS.
Is something wrong here? Never had any problems in FSX or P3Dv4.5 with selecting VOR's/ILS.
Walter