Thread: MSFS Purchase

  Today, 10:23 AM
    JimCanty's Avatar
    JimCanty
    Default MSFS Purchase

    Any suggestions on where to purchase the new MSFS besides from Microsoft? I prefer the discs.
  Today, 10:36 AM
    texvindictive
    I think the disc are only available in Europe at this time. Other then that I would order at Steam. Good luck. Enjoy!
  Today, 10:47 AM
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    The disc sets aren't available in North America right now, only Europe and Australia. This leaves Steam as the only non-Microsoft place to buy it. However, you are still going to need a Microsoft account when running the sim.
