Thread: Is FlightSim.com already considering FS9 to be dead?

    Default Is FlightSim.com already considering FS9 to be dead?

    I just was really suprised to notice that this site has removed the search key "FS2004" for "New Files" in Files Library. Welcome to the MS2020 Mania!

    Bernard
    You can still search for FS9 It is still there.

    nebojsa
