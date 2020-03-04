Loving the new Sim. When I first had it, when setting up a flight, aircraft presented 'Cold and Dark', and Checklists took you through the porcess to start up. That is no longer an option and the Checklists are all in 'After Start' state. Any idea as to where and how I go back to this (perhaps without having to select 'Return to Default' given all the settings I have done for Stick and Kepboard).