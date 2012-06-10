Thread: Default Airport?

Is there a way to have a default airport (like in FSX)? I know I could (and have) just type Jacksonville, scroll down to the bottom of the list and pick KJAX, but having it default would be nice
Windows 10, 16 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
Hi David, you could park up at your favourite airport.. press escape, followed by the spacebar... & “save flight”
Then next time.. load the same flight
Regards
Steve
