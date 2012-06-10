Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Default Airport?

    Is there a way to have a default airport (like in FSX)? I know I could (and have) just type Jacksonville, scroll down to the bottom of the list and pick KJAX, but having it default would be nice
    Hi David, you could park up at your favourite airport.. press escape, followed by the spacebar... & “save flight”

    Then next time.. load the same flight

