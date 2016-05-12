Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Active Pause issue

  1. Today, 06:49 PM #1
    haroun
    haroun is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    3

    Default Active Pause issue

    Hi all. Whenever I pause the sim using active pause for more than two minutes and resume the flight by hitting active pause again, it throws the aircraft into steep nose up and violent roll. Has anyone else experienced this and what is the solution?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:37 PM #2
    W2DR
    W2DR is offline First Class Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    1,741

    Default

    Many people have seen the same problem. As of now there is no solution. We just have to wait for a fix to be released.
    Intel 4790K @ 4.7Ghz, MSI Z97 Gaming 7 motherboard, Noctua NH-U12S cooler, Corsair Vengeance Pro 16GB 2133 MHz RAM, nVidia GTX 970 GPU, Cooler Master HAF 932 Tower, Thermaltake 1000W Toughpower PSU, Windows 10 Professional 64-Bit, and other good stuff.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:58 PM #3
    mokbubble
    mokbubble is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2014
    Posts
    14

    Default

    You can assign a pause button on and pause button off in controls setup. I was so relieved when I found out that was an option.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:33 PM #4
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    davidc2 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Posts
    241

    Default

    Yep, had that happen today actually. My little Ole Cessna kept going loops, all on her own
    Windows 10, 16 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6400 running at 3.4
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Active Sky vs Steam Active Sky
    By usb777 in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-05-2016, 04:03 AM
  2. Free Flight Active Runway Not Always ATC Active Runway
    By plattyaj in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 09-16-2013, 10:22 AM
  3. Active Camera - Active Cost??
    By MarkFahey in forum FS2004
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 08-03-2003, 09:55 AM
  4. Why Does FS2002 Go Into Pause Mode on its Own Sometimes?
    By dongokce in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-13-2002, 11:20 PM
  5. Pause to Remember
    By IrwinFletcher in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-31-2002, 09:39 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules