Thread: Active Pause issue

Hi all. Whenever I pause the sim using active pause for more than two minutes and resume the flight by hitting active pause again, it throws the aircraft into steep nose up and violent roll. Has anyone else experienced this and what is the solution?
Many people have seen the same problem. As of now there is no solution. We just have to wait for a fix to be released.
You can assign a pause button on and pause button off in controls setup. I was so relieved when I found out that was an option.
Yep, had that happen today actually. My little Ole Cessna kept going loops, all on her own
