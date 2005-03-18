The following is a flight to see the heather and possibly Nessie?
Inverness to Oban along Scotland's Caledonian canal. -- Bob

Is that Nessie escaping the loch?

Loch Ness — long, deep and cold. No self respecting sea monster would live here.

Spectacular views abound at Gairlochy.

Just had to land on a flat hilltop to roll in the heather. (clothing optional)

Fort William below as we near the southern end of the canal.

On final to Oban (Connel) airport...

...just skimming the hill on the way down.

At the hangar a local offers me a ride on his lawn mower and another wants to share her ice lolly with me.
Friendly people the Scots! Hope you enjoyed the flight. It's off to the pub now. -- Bob