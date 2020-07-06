Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: FS2020 Windy Landing in Lisbon Portugal (LPPT)

    Default FS2020 Windy Landing in Lisbon Portugal (LPPT)

    Here's a short clip of a TAP Portuguese Airlines A320Neo landing at Lisbon airport (LPPT) today.

    This was the real Lisbon weather imported by FS2020 and there must have been some wind and turbulence around Lisbon today because the airplane is rocking and rolling on the approach.

    This is a TAP repaint of the stock FS2020 A320Neo. Graphic settings in this video on my low end HP laptop were all set on "Medium" - some stutters but overall acceptable to play around with and get familiar with the sim until my upgrade gets approved

    https://youtu.be/MUZ9W_6xAQQ
